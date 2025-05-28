rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Large Leaves (Grosse Blätter) (1922) wallpaper in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Save
Edit Image
public domain textilepechedagobert pechepatternflowers patternfloral patternflowers painting public domainretro patterns
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684041/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView license
"Diomedes" Textile Sample (1919) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
"Diomedes" Textile Sample (1919) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726720/image-plant-art-lightFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684038/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Textile sample (ca. 1920) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Textile sample (ca. 1920) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726727/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684039/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView license
Palatin (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Palatin (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726712/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684037/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Daphnis (1922) wallpaperin high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Daphnis (1922) wallpaperin high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722167/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684035/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wrong Way (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Wrong Way (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726716/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor yellow holly hocks design
Editable floral frame, watercolor yellow holly hocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684034/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-holly-hocks-designView license
Feather Duster (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
Feather Duster (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
decorative leaf (design for furniture or architecture?) (around 1920) by Dagobert Peche
decorative leaf (design for furniture or architecture?) (around 1920) by Dagobert Peche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597819/image-paper-leaf-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Design for an armchair (around 1920) by Dagobert Peche
Design for an armchair (around 1920) by Dagobert Peche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597829/design-for-armchair-around-1920-dagobert-pecheFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Textile Fragment, ‘Liszt’ by Dagobert Peche
Textile Fragment, ‘Liszt’ by Dagobert Peche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283686/textile-fragment-liszt-dagobert-pecheFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
dancing (1910) by Dagobert Peche
dancing (1910) by Dagobert Peche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597272/dancing-1910-dagobert-pecheFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Draft for the production design for Fledermaus (around 1910) by Dagobert Peche
Draft for the production design for Fledermaus (around 1910) by Dagobert Peche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583741/draft-for-the-production-design-for-fledermaus-around-1910-dagobert-pecheFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Decorative sheet with plant and astral motifs / Design for the book cover by the Brothers Grimm: German Fairy Tales (1920)…
Decorative sheet with plant and astral motifs / Design for the book cover by the Brothers Grimm: German Fairy Tales (1920)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597830/image-paper-plant-bookFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551818/pink-peony-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Sidewall (1899) vintage flower illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Sidewall (1899) vintage flower illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103540/photo-image-rose-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683463/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 626: Female Harlequin (1912) by Dagobert Peche and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 626: Female Harlequin (1912) by Dagobert Peche and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599580/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683474/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Red Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
Red Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726726/image-flowers-plants-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634216/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 625: Harlequin (1912) by Dagobert Peche and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 625: Harlequin (1912) by Dagobert Peche and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564943/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634217/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Irises by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan.
Irises by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/461099/free-illustration-image-garden-japanese-woodblock-watercolour-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551813/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Textile. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Textile. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16407668/textile-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684099/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView license
Blue vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Blue vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627302/photo-image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684098/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView license
Behang met bomen, bladeren en bloemen, papegaai en vogel (1700 - 1800)
Behang met bomen, bladeren en bloemen, papegaai en vogel (1700 - 1800)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748748/behang-met-bomen-bladeren-bloemen-papegaai-vogel-1700-1800Free Image from public domain license