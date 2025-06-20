Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemary cassattcc0 mary cassattartvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingsartworksWoman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.Original public domain image from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art InstituteMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7212 x 9864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Paintings Gallery (1885) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684788/free-illustration-image-louvre-mary-cassatt-galleryFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView licenseJeannette Wearing a Bonnet (1904) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692729/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseIn the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726350/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseChild in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692713/free-illustration-image-kid-mary-cassatt-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAutumn, portrait of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Public Institution Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696210/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696939/free-illustration-image-woman-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635014/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseWoman with a Fan (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692715/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseLittle Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692723/free-illustration-image-painting-art-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687630/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAfternoon Tea Party (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697001/free-illustration-image-tea-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696676/free-illustration-image-public-domain-old-portrait-paint-woman-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696677/free-illustration-image-painting-art-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8655921/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696675/free-illustration-image-painting-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s history month Facebook post template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502184/image-person-art-vintageView licenseThe Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696678/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668848/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Banjo Lesson (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696213/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-banjo-painting-woman-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696356/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-nude-impressionist-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Letter (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697002/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-painting-writing-artFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Margot Standing in a Garden by Mary Cassatt transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189620/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseThe Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692731/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView licenseWoman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696214/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-bathroom-washingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOn a Balcony (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692711/free-illustration-image-book-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license