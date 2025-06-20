rawpixel
Woman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView license
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Paintings Gallery (1885) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684788/free-illustration-image-louvre-mary-cassatt-galleryFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Jeannette Wearing a Bonnet (1904) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692729/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
In the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726350/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Child in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692713/free-illustration-image-kid-mary-cassatt-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Autumn, portrait of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Public Institution Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696210/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
The Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696939/free-illustration-image-woman-art-paintingFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635014/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-ladyFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Woman with a Fan (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692715/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Little Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692723/free-illustration-image-painting-art-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687630/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Afternoon Tea Party (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697001/free-illustration-image-tea-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696676/free-illustration-image-public-domain-old-portrait-paint-woman-drawingFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
The Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696677/free-illustration-image-painting-art-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8655921/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
The Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696675/free-illustration-image-painting-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Women’s history month Facebook post template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502184/image-person-art-vintageView license
The Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696678/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668848/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
The Banjo Lesson (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696213/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-banjo-painting-woman-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView license
The Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696356/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-nude-impressionist-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
The Letter (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697002/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-painting-writing-artFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, Margot Standing in a Garden by Mary Cassatt transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189620/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
The Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692731/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696214/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-bathroom-washingFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
On a Balcony (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692711/free-illustration-image-book-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license