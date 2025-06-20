rawpixel
Cliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
The Coming Storm (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Emma in the Purple Dress (1919) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter art exhibition Instagram story, editable social media design
The Harbor, Monhegan Coast, Maine (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Season's greetings Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Stag at Sharkey's (1909) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Season's greetings Instagram story, editable social media design
The sawdust trail (1915) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.
Winter art exhibition blog banner template, editable ad
The cigarette (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter festival poster template, editable text and design
Dempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.
Season's greetings blog banner template, editable ad
Belgian farmyard (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Inspirational quote Instagram story template
Club Night (1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Wild & free poster template
Society Ball (ca. 1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter parade poster template, editable text and design
Ghost of Sergeant Pelly (1918) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
The charge, right detail, second state (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston…
Wild & free Instagram story template
The return to life (1922–1923) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.
Winter sale blog banner template, editable ad
Five Cows (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Winter sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Cliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
History quote Facebook story template
Anne (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Wild & free Instagram post template
Tennis (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Wild & free blog banner template
Builders of Ships (1916) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Winter vacation poster template, editable text and design
Final instructions (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Winter deals blog banner template, editable text
Tennis at Newport (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
