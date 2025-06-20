rawpixel
Dismounted: The Fourth Troopers Moving the Led Horses (1890) by Frederic Remington.
Historians of the Tribe (ca. 1890–1899) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907365/free-illustration-image-war-art-indianFree Image from public domain license
A Mexican Vaquero (1890) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907367/free-illustration-image-horse-mexican-warFree Image from public domain license
Slave Market (1893) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907366/free-illustration-image-slave-war-peopleFree Image from public domain license
The Mexican Major (1889) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907362/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-artFree Image from public domain license
Paddling the Wounded British Officer (1897) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907370/free-illustration-image-boat-vintage-shipFree Image from public domain license
This Was a Fatal Embarkation (1898) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909319/free-illustration-image-boat-water-public-domain-shipsFree Image from public domain license
The Advance–Guard, or The Military Sacrifice (The Ambush) (1890) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907363/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-warFree Image from public domain license
Friends or Foes? (The Scout) (ca. 1902–1905) by Frederic Remington. Original from The Clark Art Institute. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907369/free-illustration-image-painting-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
First and Best Camp of the Trip (1895) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909784/free-illustration-image-camp-camping-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Cuba in war time by Richard Harding Davis; illustrated by Frederic Remington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650641/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ceremony of the Fastest Horse (ca. 1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909519/free-illustration-image-horse-remington-blackFree Image from public domain license
Frederic S. Remington (1861-1909); The Smoke Signal; 1905; Oil on canvas; Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975463/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Interpreter Waved at the Youth (ca. 1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909323/free-illustration-image-war-remington-vintage-graphic-artFree Image from public domain license
Dismounted: The Fourth Troopers Moving the Led Horses (1890) by Frederic Remington. Original from The Clark Art Institute.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907371/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-artFree Image from public domain license
Nothing But Cheerful Looks Followed the Bat (ca. 1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907364/free-illustration-image-remington-bat-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
I Will Tell the White Man (ca. 1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909785/free-illustration-image-art-warFree Image from public domain license
The Fire-Eater Slung His Victim Across His Pony (1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907372/free-illustration-image-horse-remington-old-knightFree Image from public domain license
Rushing Red Lodges Passed through the Line (1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909318/free-illustration-image-indian-horse-warFree Image from public domain license
The Fire Eater Raised His Arms to the Thunder Bird (1900) by Frederic Remington. The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909317/free-illustration-image-oil-paint-fire-thunderFree Image from public domain license
The Bronco Buster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553556/the-bronco-busterFree Image from public domain license