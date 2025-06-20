rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Roses in a Bowl and Dish (1885) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Save
Edit Image
henri fantin latourlatourpaintingfantinhenri fantinhenry fantin latourpublic domain latourvintage painting
Flower arrangement Instagram post template
Flower arrangement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919234/flower-arrangement-instagram-post-templateView license
Peaches and Grapes (1894) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Peaches and Grapes (1894) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722192/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template
Inspirational quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840923/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Bowl of Roses on a Marble Table (1885) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Bowl of Roses on a Marble Table (1885) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722190/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Take it easy poster template
Take it easy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770392/take-easy-poster-templateView license
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726904/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Take it easy Instagram story template
Take it easy Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840971/take-easy-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Whistler (1865) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Portrait of Whistler (1865) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726903/image-frame-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop Instagram post template
Art workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919330/art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Asters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Asters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Take it easy Instagram post template
Take it easy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770376/take-easy-instagram-post-templateView license
Roses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latour
Roses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775787/roses-vase-late-19th-century-imitator-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Take it easy blog banner template
Take it easy blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770398/take-easy-blog-banner-templateView license
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16454695/image-roses-flowers-artView license
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView license
Roses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
Roses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726796/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. PSD element
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. PSD element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16500005/roses-1884-painting-high-resolution-henri-fantin-latour-psd-elementView license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16499999/roses-1884-painting-high-resolution-henri-fantin-latourView license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Two Sisters (1859) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
The Two Sisters (1859) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369604/the-two-sisters-1859-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses (1884) by Henri Fantin-Latour
Roses (1884) by Henri Fantin-Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761623/roses-1884-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Ma Muse, jeune et fraîche amante des fontaines..." (c. 1903) by Henri Fantin Latour
"Ma Muse, jeune et fraîche amante des fontaines..." (c. 1903) by Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773727/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG vintage illustration. Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. on transparent background.
PNG vintage illustration. Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. on transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16499994/png-background-rosesView license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait (1861) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Self-Portrait (1861) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231180/self-portrait-1861-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait (1858) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Self-Portrait (1858) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231051/self-portrait-1858-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Spring in the Woods (1898) by Henri Fantin Latour
The Spring in the Woods (1898) by Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776085/the-spring-the-woods-1898-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roses and Lilies (1888) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Roses and Lilies (1888) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2775852/free-illustration-image-painting-flower-still-life-lilyFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dancers by Henri Fantin Latour
Dancers by Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933058/dancers-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Manfred and Astarté by Henri Fantin Latour
Manfred and Astarté by Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640222/manfred-and-astarte-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license