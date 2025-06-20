Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageold plumkanoartpublic domaincreative commons 0imagecreative commonsold plum kano sansetsuOriginal public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 837 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2492 x 3574 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722343/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722354/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722351/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCrested Bird on Stump of Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233429/crested-bird-stump-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDove on Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209334/dove-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlossoming Plum and Camellia in a Garden Landscape, Kano Koihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846389/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBirds and Flowers of the Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612856/birds-and-flowers-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWang Ziyou Visiting Dai Andao on a Snowy Evening (Ō Shiyū hō Tai Andō zu) by Kano Sansetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241131/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMountain and Sailboat by Kanō Tōun Masunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932840/mountain-and-sailboat-kano-toun-masunobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePlum Tree and Waterfowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087358/plum-tree-and-waterfowlFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePheasant and Pine (c.1626) painting in high resolution by Kanō Kōi. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseInhoudsopgave (1893) by Kano Tsunenobu, Aoki Kôsaburô and Aoki Kôsaburôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734173/inhoudsopgave-1893-kano-tsunenobu-aoki-kosaburo-and-aoki-kosaburoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensescene in between mountains that are visible in foreground and left background; temple buildings in middle ground with pine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655148/image-background-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseBirds and Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269479/birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJapanese Drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8083904/japanese-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStanding man in profile holding staff, wearing a headdress and long robe, standing towards bottom of composition; ni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637185/image-background-art-lightFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBird on a Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613099/bird-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMotion of nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21461558/motion-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSparrows on Blossoming Plum by Kano Tan yuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711175/sparrows-blossoming-plum-kano-tanFree Image from public domain licenseWings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEvening Shower by Kano Tan yuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706289/evening-shower-kano-tanFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952028/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseBamboo and Plum by Sesson Shukeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624914/bamboo-and-plum-sesson-shukeiFree Image from public domain license