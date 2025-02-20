rawpixel
McCarthy Peace / / Ben Shahn.
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView license
McCarthy Peace (1968) bird poster by Ben Shahn. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635130/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Right to vote poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761332/png-america-american-artView license
McCarthy Peace (1968) bird poster by Ben Shahn. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631666/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923597/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peace bird poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753799/peace-bird-poster-templateView license
Election checklist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487209/election-checklist-poster-templateView license
National Democratic Banner for 1860 (1860)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787050/national-democratic-banner-for-1860-1860Free Image from public domain license
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577011/vote-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I am willing, no matter what my personal fortunes may be, to play for the verdict of mankind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Election Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18826812/election-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Public office is a public trust For President of the United States, Grover Cleveland of New York ; For Vice-President of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682955/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923609/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nixon 1968 election night, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306912/nixon-1968-election-night-waldorf-astoria-hotel-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Germany election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487113/germany-election-poster-templateView license
Nixon 1968 election night, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320980/nixon-1968-election-night-waldorf-astoria-hotel-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921070/election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nixon 1968 election night, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307123/nixon-1968-election-night-waldorf-astoria-hotel-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Germany election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920935/germany-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Carter sightseeing bus in front of railway depot in Plains, Ga. by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6321238/the-carter-sightseeing-bus-front-railway-depot-plains-gaFree Image from public domain license
Election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539253/election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nelson Rockefeller campaigning in Philadelphia, Pa., 1968 by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308700/nelson-rockefeller-campaigning-philadelphia-pa-1968Free Image from public domain license
Vote, election campaign poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956267/vote-election-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crowd of George Wallace supporters. Nelson Rockefeller, Philadelphia by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6320220/crowd-george-wallace-supporters-nelson-rockefeller-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Frence election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView license
I want you F.D.R.--Stay and finish the job! James Montgomery Flagg.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Donald Trump, 2016 presidential campaign poster. USA - 03/25/2017
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111735/photo-image-public-domain-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
George Wallace rally at Madison Square Garden presidential campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York by Bernard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298266/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Australian election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486993/australian-election-poster-templateView license
Nixon 1968 election night, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6321160/nixon-1968-election-night-waldorf-astoria-hotel-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
General election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12656643/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anti-Vietnam war rally New York by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297103/anti-vietnam-war-rally-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
General election day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539304/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anti-Vietnam war rally New York by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296675/anti-vietnam-war-rally-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956258/election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reagan-Bush '84
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648880/reagan-bush-84Free Image from public domain license
Vote now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960791/vote-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
electoral activities.(Caricature of the election campaigns for the elections to the National Assembly in Frankfurt in 1848…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583774/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license