Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagewar postersvintage postersartvintageworld warpublic domainposterunited statesThe roll call, a masque of the Red Cross, by Percy MacKaye / Arnold Genthe.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 723 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2283 x 3790 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseThe roll call, a masque of the Red Cross, by Percy MacKaye (1918) poster by Arnold Genthe. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683799/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license"I summon you to comradeship in the Red Cross" - Woodrow Wilson Harrison Fisher 1918 ; American Lithographic Co. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648751/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThey are looking to us for help - Are you one of us? Add your bit to the Red Cross War Fund L. N. Britton.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648402/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoin - Red Cross work must go on! All you need is a heart and a dollar Dexter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683124/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseHave you answered the Red Cross Christmas roll call? Harrison Fisher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683195/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseHelp the Red Cross Herman Roeg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682950/help-the-red-cross-herman-roegFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThird Red Cross roll call Haskell Coffin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682899/third-red-cross-roll-call-haskell-coffinFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoin the Red Cross - all you need is a heart and a dollar Red Cross Christmas roll call, Dec. 16-23 Harrison Fisher ;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683146/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFor you - they are giving their lives over there--For them - you must give every cent you can spare Charles W. Bartlett.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650514/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseIf you can't go across with a gun, come across with your part of the Red Cross war fund C. W. Love ; The United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682921/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFor you - they are giving their lives over there--For them - you must give every cent you can spare 2nd war fund - May 6-11…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseKeep this hand of mercy at its work one hundred million dollars : War fund week P.G. Morgan.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680051/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseHelp fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseThey give their lives, do you lend your savings? W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government H. Devitt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683105/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFor our aviators--Send us something to melt or sell - gold, silver, plate / F ; Carey Print NY.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722211/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Hun - His mark - Blot it out with Liberty Bonds / J. Allen St. John.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722258/image-art-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU*S*A Bonds - Third Liberty Loan Campaign - Boy Scouts of America Weapons for liberty J.C. Leyendecker ; American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648704/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCharity bazar i.e., bazaar for the widows and orphans of German, Austrian, Hungarian and their allied soldiers Winold Reiss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649103/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThere is a Liberty Bond in this house Commercial Art Class, Maryland Institute.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKeep him free--Buy War Savings Stamps issued by the United States Treasury Dept. Charles Livingston Bull ; Ketterlinus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648707/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license