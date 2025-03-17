Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Image1800salfred stieglitzdog vintage1800s public domainvintage photographyvintageblack and white photos 1800smen vintageUntitled (Niece Elizabeth with “Inky” at Oaklawn) (ca. 1903) by Alfred Stieglitz.Original public domain image from the Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 696 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1056 x 1820 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEngines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSelf-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz. 