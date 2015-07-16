Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain imagesantiqueartvintagepublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageOpnamedatum: 2015-07-16Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 785 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1451 x 2218 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOpnamedatum: 2015-07-16https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726970/opnamedatum-2015-07-16Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOpnamedatum: 2015-07-16https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726814/opnamedatum-2015-07-16Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies, Johanna van de Kamer (c.1890 –c.1922) painting in high resolution by Johanna van de Kamer. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743089/free-illustration-image-background-watercolor-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKorenschoven op een veld (1883 - 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794017/korenschoven-een-veld-1883-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRomaans bandmotief (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13740868/romaans-bandmotief-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKleurencirkel (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737980/kleurencirkel-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmeedijzeren kelk (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795072/smeedijzeren-kelk-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNarcis en een viooltje (1883 - 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13740854/narcis-een-viooltje-1883-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEgyptisch ornament met lotusbloem en -knop (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739631/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDriehoek (1883 - 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794812/driehoek-1883-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseDetails van het Duivelshuis te Arnhem en de Schepenbank te Kampen (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794798/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRomeins candelabrum gedecoreerd met bladeren (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795085/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandversiering met bladeren (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13740871/bandversiering-met-bladeren-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePlafondversiering, Arabisch lijnornament en een arabesk (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739650/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBandversiering met bladeren (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13740869/bandversiering-met-bladeren-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTwee ploegende paarden (1883 - 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795080/twee-ploegende-paarden-1883-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain licenseWings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseMarmeren inlegwerk met bladeren uit de Santa Croce te Florence (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794732/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFaith endures poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21368170/faith-endures-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseMotief met meander en gestileerde bloemen (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794733/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseKop van een leeuw op een Dorische tempel te Metaponto (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793988/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseKasteel en figuren (c. 1890 - c. 1922) by Johanna van de Kamerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794814/kasteel-figuren-c-1890-1922-johanna-van-kamerFree Image from public domain license