Wipe out discrimination. CIO says "Wipe out discrimination" / Milton Ackoff.
graffitipublic domain arts graffitidiscriminationgraffiti art printvintage posterpostervintagevintage public domain
Wipe out discrimination poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Wipe out discrimination. CIO says "Wipe out discrimination" (1947) vintage poster by Milton Ackoff. Original public domain…
Editable poster mockup
Kenny Scharf, painter by Bernard Gotfryd
Editable poster mockup
Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Editable billboard sign mockup
Donald Trump, 2016 presidential campaign poster. USA - 03/25/2017
Editable urban poster mockup
Artwork on water towers along a remote Arizona road leading to Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, a red-sand desert region…
Editable construction warning sign mockup
Collage mural art, woman with newspaper. San Diego, USA - 03/08/2017
Urban graffiti street art mockup, customizable design
Cleveland greetings mural
Fake poster template, editable design
Preparatory drawing for "Discovery of the Land" mural, Hispanic Division, Library of Congress. The mural depicts the…
Interactive art installation poster template, editable design
Hand wiping red brick wall illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Magazine page poster template, editable design
America
Beer label poster template
Spanish Harlem by Bernard Gotfryd
Graphic design company poster template, editable design
Greek vases
Fashion beyond gender poster template
Chronological chart of American history--Dedicated to the people of the United States by the publisher / Neuman &…
Vibrant urban street art mockup, customizable design
Graffiti - N.Y.C., El Barrio by Bernard Gotfryd
Art week poster template, editable design
Cole Brothers Circus Poster by Walker Evans
Presented by society text
I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters / James…
Streetwear poster template
Border Tile
Urban graffiti wall mockup, customizable design
Washington, American Airlines / E. McKnight Kauffer.
Rock ballads poster template
East Village New York by Bernard Gotfryd
Live music performance poster template
Stickers and graffiti on a staircase in an underpass in Post Alley. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
