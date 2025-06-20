rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Library of Congress
Save
Edit Image
vintage shipartvintagepublic domainshipantiquecc0creative commons 0
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Armoured steel cruiser New York, United States Navy (1893) by Currier & Ives.
Armoured steel cruiser New York, United States Navy (1893) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650189/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The Schooner Yacht Magic of the New York Yacht Club (1870) by Currier & Ives
The Schooner Yacht Magic of the New York Yacht Club (1870) by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648702/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The yacht "Meteor" of New York: leaving Sandy Hook Augst. 16th. 1869 bound to Europe (1869) by Currier & Ives.
The yacht "Meteor" of New York: leaving Sandy Hook Augst. 16th. 1869 bound to Europe (1869) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650169/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Our victorious fleets in Cuban waters (1898) by Currier & Ives.
Our victorious fleets in Cuban waters (1898) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648807/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Boston and Bangor Steamship Co. steamer "Penobscot", one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Destert…
Boston and Bangor Steamship Co. steamer "Penobscot", one of the fleet forming the line between Boston, Bangor & Mt. Destert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648844/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
The magnificent steamships Egypt and Spain: of the national steamship line, between New York and Liverpool (1879) by Currier…
The magnificent steamships Egypt and Spain: of the national steamship line, between New York and Liverpool (1879) by Currier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650166/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Providence and Stonington Steamship Co's. steamers, Massachusetts and Rhode Island: New York and Boston and Providence…
Providence and Stonington Steamship Co's. steamers, Massachusetts and Rhode Island: New York and Boston and Providence…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670924/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded…
The iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648932/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
High pressure steamboat Mayflower first class packet between St. Louis and New Orleans on the Mississippi River - Capt.…
High pressure steamboat Mayflower first class packet between St. Louis and New Orleans on the Mississippi River - Capt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648941/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Steamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…
Steamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648843/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cutter Genesta, R.Y.S. (1885) by C.R. Parsons
Cutter Genesta, R.Y.S. (1885) by C.R. Parsons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648417/cutter-genesta-rys-1885-cr-parsonsFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
People's line Hudson River, the palace steamers of the world, Drew--St. John--Dean Richmond: leaving New York daily…
People's line Hudson River, the palace steamers of the world, Drew--St. John--Dean Richmond: leaving New York daily…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648818/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sloop yacht "Pocahontas" of New York (1881) by Currier & Ives.
Sloop yacht "Pocahontas" of New York (1881) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650201/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
The Steamship Oregon, of the Cunard Line, between New York and Liverpool via Queenstown (1884) by Currier & Ives.
The Steamship Oregon, of the Cunard Line, between New York and Liverpool via Queenstown (1884) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650271/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The grand saloon of the palace steamer Drew (1787) by Currier & Ives.
The grand saloon of the palace steamer Drew (1787) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650330/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Providence and Stonington Steamship Co's. steamer Rhode Island: of the Providence and Stonington lines (1882) by Currier &…
Providence and Stonington Steamship Co's. steamer Rhode Island: of the Providence and Stonington lines (1882) by Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671045/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable pirates ship design element set
Editable pirates ship design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212575/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView license
The great ocean yacht race - between the Henrietta, Fleetwing & Vesta Parsons ; sketched by Charles Parsons from the Yacht…
The great ocean yacht race - between the Henrietta, Fleetwing & Vesta Parsons ; sketched by Charles Parsons from the Yacht…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648419/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The grand new steamboat Pilgrim: the largest in the world: flagship of the Fall River line - running between New York and…
The grand new steamboat Pilgrim: the largest in the world: flagship of the Fall River line - running between New York and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648884/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Midnight Race on the Mississippi. The moonlit scene depicts a race between the Natchez and the Eclipse on the Lower…
A Midnight Race on the Mississippi. The moonlit scene depicts a race between the Natchez and the Eclipse on the Lower…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648809/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The great international university boat race On the river Thames (England) from Putney to Mortlake 4 miles 2 furlongs August…
The great international university boat race On the river Thames (England) from Putney to Mortlake 4 miles 2 furlongs August…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648885/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license