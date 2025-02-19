Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterfruit store vintagefruitpublic domainvintage poster colorspublic domain postersfruit storeFruit storeOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 943 x 1214 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 943 x 1214 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView licenseFruit store (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful fruits poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638316/colorful-fruits-poster-template-editable-designView licenseRed and orange cherry tomatoes and other vegetables on a market stall. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3298303/free-photo-image-bazaar-cc0-citrus-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437187/cannabis-poster-templateView licenseThe 5 & 10 cent storehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648404/the-cent-storeFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583376/botanical-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican prize fruit no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690662/american-prize-fruit-noFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608169/imageView licenseDessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688737/dessert-no-wilkie-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596865/sustainable-agriculture-poster-template-editable-designView licenseYellow fruit store poster template vintage design remastered and made by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778934/image-fruit-art-vintageView licenseShopping time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050178/shopping-time-poster-templateView licenseSee America. Welcome to Montana / Rothstein.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722302/see-america-welcome-montana-rothsteinFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734899/botanical-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSee America. Welcome to Montana / R. Halls.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722235/see-america-welcome-montana-hallsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh Grocery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613983/fresh-grocery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRipe fruit, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690369/ripe-fruit-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseMarijuana poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437185/marijuana-poster-templateView licenseSee America / Dux.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722300/see-america-duxFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546521/retro-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseToy salehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648534/toy-saleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseRipe fruits, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690365/ripe-fruits-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cigar store poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627256/retro-cigar-store-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFruit vase, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688853/fruit-vase-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseYard sale poster template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481022/yard-sale-poster-template-watercolor-designView licenseFruit / Helen Searle., Edmund Foerster & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690552/fruit-helen-searle-edmund-foerster-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531045/organic-food-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050176/artisan-grocer-poster-templateView licenseFruits of the tropics, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689099/fruits-the-tropics-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer treat poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746600/summer-treat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlowers & fruits [written in pencil on verso]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688581/flowers-fruits-written-pencil-versoFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467913/vegetable-variety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"The rivals," after the painting by C. Burton Barberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690073/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe're open poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713969/were-open-poster-templateView licenseAvenue des Gobelins (1925-1927, printed later) by Eugène Atget and Berenice Abbotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068910/photo-image-person-man-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseFresh produce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12545214/fresh-produce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFruit store, vintage poster. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634746/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license