Vintage Christmas Poster (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public…
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Couple in a carriage (ca.1902) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Automobile calendar for 1906 (ca. 1905) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Napoleon's love affairs and other great features in the July Metropolitan (ca. 1900–1920) print in high resolution by Edward…
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman and a vintage car (1903) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Athlete (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Outing (1902) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Metropolitan for July (ca. 1900–1910) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Will you help the women of France? (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
The girl on the land serves the nation's need (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
College crews (ca. 1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Crew team holding a boat (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress.…
Baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
Cornell (ca.1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Vintage baseball player iPhone wallpaper, editable Art Nouveau character element
Arrow washed handkerchiefs (ca. 1920) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Hammer thrower (ca. 1908) print in high resolution by by Edward Penfield.
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Athlete (ca. 1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Join the United States school garden army–Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Edward Penfield His Book (ca. 1900–1925) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield.
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Blue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixel
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
