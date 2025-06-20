rawpixel
La femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
georges de feureart nouveauartvintagepublic domainantiquecc0creative commons 0
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Le Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Nieuwjaarswens van Octave Uzanne voor het jaar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943).
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuin Dans le rêve (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Art Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and design
Dame op straat gevolgd door een heer (ca. 1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Georges de Feure's Pl 10 - De Feure
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Petits Nocturnes de Bruges, from "L'Image," May 1897
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
Georges de Feure's Pl 146 - Georges de Feure (1895)
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Georges de Feure's Peinture décorative pour le pavillon "L'Art Nouveau Bing": La Poterie
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Georges de Feure's Sans titre
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
The Grand Vatel (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Georges de Feure's Die Stimme des Bösen oder Melancholie, Tondo (1895)
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
Journal des Ventes (1899) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library.…
French flowers garden Instagram post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Georges de Feure's Le Théatre (1900)
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Paul Adam (1862–1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public…
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text & design
Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Dream of green Instagram post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…
Fashion boutique blog banner template, editable text
Silk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…
Fashion boutique Instagram story template, editable text
Paris-Almanach (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
