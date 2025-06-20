Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorges de feureart nouveaufeureartvintagepublic domainpaintingsantiqueLe Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure.Original public domain image from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art InstituteMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1171 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7363 x 7185 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7363 x 7185 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseLa femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseBoomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727255/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVrouw krijgt visioen in een tuin Dans le rêve (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728889/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseNieuwjaarswens van Octave Uzanne voor het jaar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727254/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseRetour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727564/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDame op straat gevolgd door een heer (ca. 1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728658/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseArt Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367860/image-rose-flower-artView licenseGeorges de Feure's Peinture décorative pour le pavillon "L'Art Nouveau Bing": La Poteriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688663/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseGeorges de Feure's Sans titrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227393/georges-feures-sans-titreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView licenseJournal des Ventes (1899) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020698/free-illustration-image-georges-feure-vintage-feureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView licensePortrait of Paul Adam (1862–1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017699/free-illustration-image-gentleman-man-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Grand Vatel (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3018131/free-illustration-image-french-flower-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, flower image, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709360/photo-frame-mockup-flower-image-home-decorView licenseGeorges de Feure's Pl 10 - De Feurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227397/georges-feures-feureFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704499/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseGeorges de Feure's Pl 146 - Georges de Feure (1895)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227396/georges-feures-146-georges-feure-1895Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3018134/free-illustration-image-art-watercolor-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePetits Nocturnes de Bruges, from "L'Image," May 1897https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878111/petits-nocturnes-bruges-from-limage-may-1897Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017689/free-illustration-image-pattern-cc0-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilk with Art Nouveau Design (1900) textile design in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020693/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneve (ca. 1880–1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020692/free-illustration-image-painting-georges-feure-femme-fataleFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParis-Almanach (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020690/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547446/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorges de Feure's Die Stimme des Bösen oder Melancholie, Tondo (1895)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227385/georges-feures-die-stimme-des-bosen-oder-melancholie-tondo-1895Free Image from public domain license