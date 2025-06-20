Edit ImageCrop52SaveSaveEdit Imageclaude monetmonetoil paintingimpressionism public domainclaude monet paintingsmonet paintingspublic domain oil paintingclaud monetClaude Monet's The Geese (1874) famous painting.Original public domain image from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art InstituteMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 977 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6157 x 7565 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6157 x 7565 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseThe Cour d'Albane (1892) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Smith College Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677417/free-illustration-image-monet-church-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseClaude Monet.- Le Pont d'Argenteuil.JPGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666345/claude-monet-pont-dargenteuiljpgFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495178/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape (1864–1866) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680958/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseClaude Monet's Tulip Fields at Sassenheim, (1886) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722293/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseClaude Monet's The Cliffs at étretat (1885) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtistic process blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968893/artistic-process-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Valley of the Nervia (1884) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677418/free-illustration-image-monet-mountain-claudeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDepicted place: Le cours du 14 juillet vu de la maison de Claude Monet. (48°55′53″N 2°02′06″E)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Green Wave (1866–1867) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680271/free-illustration-image-monet-boat-seaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Manneporte (étretat) (1883) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680265/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-seaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Bodmer Oak, Fontainebleau Forest (1865) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680236/free-illustration-image-monet-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseThe Masters of Light poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23274991/image-claude-monet-flower-treeView licenseClaude Monet - Springtime - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666009/claude-monet-springtime-google-art-projectFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseClaude Monet - Water Lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666339/claude-monet-water-liliesFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseLa Grenouillère (1869) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680253/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionistFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseThe Houses of Parliament (Effect of Fog) (1903–1904) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680240/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259915/art-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseJean Monet on His Hobby Horse (1872) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680950/free-illustration-image-monet-horse-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Four Trees (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680257/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionismFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008889/impressionism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVétheuil in Summer (1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677425/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259913/winter-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseRapids on the Petite Creuse at Fresselines (1889) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680984/free-illustration-image-monet-impressionism-impressionist-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259917/art-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Stroller (1887) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The ME. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680962/free-illustration-image-monet-paintings-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023177/floral-tea-blends-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHaystacks (Effect of Snow and Sun) (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677421/free-illustration-image-monet-winter-claudeFree Image from public domain license