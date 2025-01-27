Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageindian artindianindian plantsflowersvintage illustration indianindian illustrationOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 777 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5935 x 3844 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5935 x 3844 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseEscaping from the old shell (1881). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688223/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseFlower blossoms on stem with foliage and tendrils (1840). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688234/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140472/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140462/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseRed roses growing through a window (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687917/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851221/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851224/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseArrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern frame background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862474/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licenseFlower arrangement with white rose, fuchsia, and petunia (1830). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688230/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern frame background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862476/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licenseChrysanthemums (1895). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688019/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseFlower arrangement with red rose or peony, a white blossom with red and yellow center, and blue bell-shaped blossoms, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688236/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23209885/image-cat-cartoon-flowerView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) rooster on trellis. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639527/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseStrawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wild animals vintage sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831516/vintage-wild-animals-vintage-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseNavagunjara, a Universal Form of Krishna (1835). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639749/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseScented candle label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14553076/scented-candle-label-template-editable-designView licenseStillven met pioenen (1889) by Florist Versterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1766720/stillven-met-pioenen-1889-florist-versterFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern phone wallpaper, traditional flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851219/png-abstract-mobile-wallpaper-patternView licenseJapanese wild flower. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639102/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese peacock HD wallpaper, vintage bird borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547539/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView licenseJefferson's ten rules. Presented by the publishers of Prang's American chromos (1873) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727414/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern phone wallpaper, traditional flower frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862473/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseLilies no. 5 (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727529/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168597/botanical-products-poster-templateView licenseWoman's Head with Red Hair and Chrysanthemum (1896) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727084/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pinterest post template, neon Mandala designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509613/imageView licenseVintage Posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727657/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art with nature elements. Nature, animals, and botanical designs. Vintage style customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333073/image-background-png-flower-treeView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281434/indian-wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728569/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license