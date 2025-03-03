Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagehenri rousseaujungletigerrousseau paintingsmodern artnaivepublic domain impressionistpaintingScouts Attacked by a Tiger (Éclaireurs attaqués par un tigre) (1904) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6635 x 4938 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6635 x 4938 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTiger documentary Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498851/png-jungle-tigerView licenseHenri Rousseau's Virgin Forest with Sunset (1910) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727050/image-flowers-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's The Dream (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727036/image-moon-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseUnpleasant Surprise (Mauvaise surprise) (1901) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722243/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFlowers in a Vase (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original image from WIkimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727168/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149872/png-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseFight between a Tiger and a Buffalo (1908) by Henri Rousseau.. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054556/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseTiger documentary template design, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541583/image-jungle-tiger-animalView licenseArt quote Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23506082/image-border-jungle-flowerView licenseHenri Rousseau's Myself: Portrait – Landscape (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727043/image-art-brush-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513374/image-border-jungle-flowerView licenseHenri Rousseau's The Sleeping Gypsy (La Bohémienne endormie) (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726891/image-art-henri-rousseau-lionFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049969/image-jungle-flowers-leavesView licenseHenri Rousseau's botanical png border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910089/png-flower-plantView licenseNature message Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23500196/image-border-jungle-leafView licenseHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17009427/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-designView licenseBeef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513456/image-tree-art-vintageView licenseHenri Rousseau's png Woman Walking in an Exotic Forest border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910092/png-flower-plantView licenseFamous quote Matisse Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853310/famous-quote-matisse-instagram-story-templateView licenseHenri Rousseau's botanical border, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684194/vector-jungle-border-flowerView licenseArt gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513311/image-border-cloud-treeView licensePositive quote template design, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23617862/positive-quote-template-design-original-art-illustration-from-henri-rousseauView licenseBiological zoo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972944/biological-zoo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFight between a tiger and a buffalo vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1198385/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauView licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseWild dreams template design, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23617864/wild-dreams-template-design-original-art-illustration-from-henri-rousseauView licenseParenting guide blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23519131/png-art-houseView licenseBanana Harvest (ca. 1907–1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054557/banana-harvest-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licensePet rabbit blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505766/image-animal-plants-treeView licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902947/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseArt products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722227/art-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseHenri Rousseau's exotic forest background, vintage botanical border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910091/image-background-flower-plantView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's exotic forest background, vintage botanical border psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910090/psd-background-flower-plantView licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Walking in an Exotic Forest (Femme se promenant dans une forêt exotique) (1905) by Henri Rousseau. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054555/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license