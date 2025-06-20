rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
Save
Edit Image
public domainpeopleartvintagewomenpublic domain womenantiquecc0
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Original public domain image from Library of Congress
Original public domain image from Library of Congress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722227/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Draped Model (ca. 1865–2867) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Draped Model (ca. 1865–2867) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021099/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Francois Boucher's Study of a Reclining Nude (1732–1735) famous painting. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…
Francois Boucher's Study of a Reclining Nude (1732–1735) famous painting. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984312/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Vintage poster (1894) print in high resolution by Adolphe Willette. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
Vintage poster (1894) print in high resolution by Adolphe Willette. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010856/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oude vrouw met hoofddoek en rode sjaal (ca. 1874–1925) by Jan Veth. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Oude vrouw met hoofddoek en rode sjaal (ca. 1874–1925) by Jan Veth. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765212/free-illustration-image-portrait-watercolor-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Poultry Market (Le Marché aux Volailles) (ca. 1900) by Richard Ranft. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Poultry Market (Le Marché aux Volailles) (ca. 1900) by Richard Ranft. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764544/free-illustration-image-market-poultry-vintage-printFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Nude Woman. The Alcove (1906) by Theodore Roussel. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Seated Nude Woman. The Alcove (1906) by Theodore Roussel. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764534/free-illustration-image-old-paintings-woman-sexyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Study for a Garden (ca. 1869) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.…
Study for a Garden (ca. 1869) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011067/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Marguérite (1868–1928) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Marguérite (1868–1928) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727239/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman in summer kimono (1920) vintage woodblock print by Hashiguchi Goyô. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese woman in summer kimono (1920) vintage woodblock print by Hashiguchi Goyô. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642592/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Semele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Semele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751306/free-illustration-image-painting-nude-sexyFree Image from public domain license
Women Ephemera remix illustration sticker set, editable design
Women Ephemera remix illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701682/women-ephemera-remix-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Draped Model (ca. 1865–2867) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally…
Draped Model (ca. 1865–2867) drawing in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011045/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Hokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum…
Hokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642872/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Full-Orbed Moon (1901) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Full-Orbed Moon (1901) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751304/free-illustration-image-moon-nude-womanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Dreamers (ca. 1850-1882) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art…
Dreamers (ca. 1850-1882) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011050/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Japanese women (1700s) vintage painting by Kaigetsudo Doshin. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of…
Japanese women (1700s) vintage painting by Kaigetsudo Doshin. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661162/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seated Nude Woman. Half Draped Figure (ca. 1885) by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
Seated Nude Woman. Half Draped Figure (ca. 1885) by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764985/free-illustration-image-nude-painting-eroticFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView license
Seated nude lady. July (1893) painting in high resolution by Otto H. Bacher. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Seated nude lady. July (1893) painting in high resolution by Otto H. Bacher. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764525/free-illustration-image-painting-nude-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709220/png-1920-1920s-adultView license
Canaries (1841-1893) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.…
Canaries (1841-1893) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011054/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView license
The Song of the Lark (1884) by Jules Adolphe Breton. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
The Song of the Lark (1884) by Jules Adolphe Breton. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751297/free-illustration-image-realism-painting-womenFree Image from public domain license