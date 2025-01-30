Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagewar posterpostervintage postervintagebritish posterbritish war postervintage londonbritish empireWar loan. Back the empire with your savings. Invest now / Printers, Sir Joseph Causton & Sons, Limited, London.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2491 x 3804 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2491 x 3804 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseWar loan. Lend your savings to the nation to-day printed by Sir Joseph Causton & Sons, Limited, London.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682870/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511662/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWar loan. Invest five shillings and help your country to win printers, Sir Joseph Causton & Sons, Limited, London.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683035/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWar loan. Invest to-day. Apply at nearest post office printers, Sir Joseph Causton & Sons, Limited, London.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682995/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452160/london-calling-poster-templateView licenseTurn your silver into bullets at the post office printed by Sir Joseph Causton & Sons, Limited, London.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683217/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830080/london-calling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe British sovereign will win. Invest in the war loan to-day printed by David Allen & Sons Ld. Harrow, Middlesex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682973/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to London poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452063/travel-london-poster-templateView licenseLamp day, Friday, May 12th. Buy a lamp on lamp day for women's service in war time / Hudson & Kearns Ltd., Litho. London…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722319/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452461/study-abroad-poster-templateView licenseEnlisted for duration of the war. Help the national egg collection for the wounded R.G. Praill ; Avenue Press, London W.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683210/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLondon travel guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451948/london-travel-guide-poster-templateView licenseChurch army hut day, Wednesday, April 18. Recreation huts urgently needed on all fronts. £100,000 required. Please buy a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683221/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseFor the French Red Cross. Please help. July 14. France's day, in aid of the French Red Cross Forestier ; W.H. Smith & Son…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683232/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098981/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe tank tour. Buy national war bonds (£5 to £5000) and war savings certificates 156McLagan & Cumming, Edinr. (E).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682871/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746820/travel-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLamp day, Friday, May 12th. (1916) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631631/image-art-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain licenseStream poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942327/stream-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMen of the empire! Rally round the flag and join the army to-day, your country needs you. Another half million men required…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683224/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBig Ben poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519660/big-ben-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe empire needs men! The overseas states all answer the call. Helped by the young lions the old lion defies his foes.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic podcasts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935042/music-podcasts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLend your strong right arm to your country. Enlist now H. & C. Graham Ltd., London, S.E.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683065/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseMen, to delay is dangerous when your country needs you. Enlist now printed by Roberts & Leete Ltd., London.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682945/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreat Britain Tours poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452367/great-britain-tours-poster-templateView licenseYour king and country need you. Enlist now H.W. & V. Ld.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStay tuned poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496166/stay-tuned-poster-templateView licenseTake your change in Thrift Stamps W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government Kerr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680218/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829819/english-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Fall in" Answer now in your country's hour of need EL(?)K ; printed by Hill, Siffken & Co. (L.P.A. Ltd.), Grafton Works…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550011/online-dating-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYour country calls Enlist : Plow - buy bonds Lloyd Myers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679968/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew vlog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561848/new-vlog-poster-templateView licenseLiberty Loan--Become a patriotic bond holder--Subscribe at your bank todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680456/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license