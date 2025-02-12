rawpixel
Es gilt die letzen Schläge, den Sieg zu vollenden! Zeichnet Kriegsanleihe! / Gerd Paul.
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Für die Kriegsanleihe!
Zeichnet Kriegsanleihe / K. Sigrist.
Zeichne die Kriegsanleihe! Heer und Flotte erwarten es von dir! Atelier Bernhard.
Helft, dass wir den Siegeslorbeer erringen. Zeichnet die Kriegsanleihe Erich Gruner '17.
Ich gehe hinaus an die Front. Hast du die 6. Kriegsanleihe schon gezeichnet? MKOLL.
Der letzte Hieb ist die 8. Kriegsanleihe Paul Neumann, A.E.N.
Die beste Sparkasse: Kriegsanleihe! Louis Oppenheim.
Das ist der Weg zum Frieden -- die Feinde wollen es so! Darum zeichne Kriegsanleihe! Bernhard.
Das ist der Weg zum Frieden -- die Feinde wollen es so! Darum zeichne Kriegsanleihe! Bernhard.
Zeichne! Louis Oppenheim.
Der 9te Pfeil, zeichnet Kriegsanleihe Erler.
Kriegsanleihe, helft den Hütern eures Glückes W. Georgi 1918.
Zeichnet Kriegsanleihe. Die Zeit ist hart, aber der Sieg ist sicher B.P.
Aufwärts, Oberbayerische Flugspende Erler.
Kolonial-Krieger-Spende. Von Lettow-Vorbeck Grotemeyer 1918.
To prevent this - buy war savings certificates now F. Gregory Brown ; J.W. Ltd.
Zeichtnet die Neunte! Es geht un Alles was wir lieben! Bernhard.
Der deutsche Schmied, ein vaterländisches Spiel ... Louis Oppenheim.
Help fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila.
Der eiserner Wehrmann, Königsberg 1915 Wohlfahrt '15.
