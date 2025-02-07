Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagesantavintage santa claussoviet postersovietwar posterssoviet unionvintage postervintage santa public domainSend a warm gift to a little Russian friendOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2551 x 3877 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2551 x 3877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMarxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView licenseThey give their lives, do you lend your savings? W.S.S.--War Savings Stamps issued by the United States government H. Devitt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683105/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHelp the Red Cross Herman Roeg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682950/help-the-red-cross-herman-roegFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIf you can't go across with a gun, come across with your part of the Red Cross war fund C. W. Love ; The United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682921/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12936582/christmas-new-year-poster-templateView license"They can take only our bodies" Ronay.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683003/they-can-take-only-our-bodies-ronayFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905488/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseThe health of the child is the power of the nation Children's year, April 1918 - April 1919 F. Luis Mora.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683174/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring the word 'Journey' prominently editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22561461/image-background-flower-png-transparentView licenseAmericans suffer when careless talk kills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905376/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSecret santa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605087/secret-santa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJournée de Paris. 14 Juillet 1916. Au profit des oeuvres de guerre de l'Hôtel de Villehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive Santa holiday card mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23531511/festive-santa-holiday-card-mockup-customizable-designView licenseBecause somebody talked! Wesley '43.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668919/because-somebody-talked-wesley-43Free Image from public domain licenseRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseGrande kermesse des fleurs 19 et 20 mai 1918. A l'Hôtel de Ville de Bordeaux. Au profit des oeuvres de guerre et de l'enfancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648609/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseSave your child from autocracy and poverty. Buy war savings stamps. United States Treasury Department Herbert Paus.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668932/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's here poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716729/santas-here-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur daddy is fighting at the front for you - Back him up - Buy a United States Gov't Bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683194/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803533/christmas-party-poster-templateView licenseFor home and country - Victory Liberty Loan Alfred Everitt Orr - 18.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682878/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseThe American Red Cross wants clothes to send over-seas to Belgium and Northern France Phone the American Red Cross - Greeley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680427/image-art-vintage-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas cheer, vintage Christmas art, joyful Christmas scenes, festive Christmas customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22325981/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseHelp fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522543/christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license[Emblem of France and Great Britain] / EHB ; M. Rusling Wood, Litho., N.Y., Blashfield, Edwin Howland, 1848-1936, artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686751/image-world-war-vintage-poster-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSPQR / EHB ; M. Rusling Wood, Litho., N.Y., Blashfield, Edwin Howland, 1848-1936, artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686830/image-war-world-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseRemember Belgium--Buy bonds--Fourth Liberty Loan Ellsworth Young.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668902/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas funfair & Santa poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740546/christmas-funfair-santa-poster-templateView licenseFor our aviators--Send us something to melt or sell - gold, silver, plate / F ; Carey Print NY.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722211/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSatellite technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715183/satellite-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWe need you / Albert Sterner 1918.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686844/need-you-albert-sterner-1918Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049820/christmas-poster-templateView licenseCome along - learn something, see something in the U.S. Navy Ample shore leave for inland sights painted by James H.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683088/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license