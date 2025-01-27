Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageuncle samvintage posterchooseartvintagepublic domainposterbranchVolunteer, and choose your own branch of the service - Uncle Sam / Arthur N. Edrop.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2466 x 3338 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseVolunteer, and choose your own branch of the service - Uncle Sam (1917) poster by Arthur N. Edrop. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683957/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseHonor roll of women who will work to win the war--Has he registered your name for service? The Edgell Company, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680444/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMake the world safe--Enlist now and go with your friends Arthur N. Edrop.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUncle Sam says - garden to cut food costs Ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C., for a free bulletin on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679161/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBack up our boys with your Liberty Bond You buy Liberty Bonds and Uncle Sam's boys will do the rest.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680080/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHave your answers ready State military-June 11 to 16.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680446/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDon't wait for the draft--Volunteer Guenther.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679615/dont-wait-for-the-draft-volunteer-guentherFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTurn to the right! Join the U.S. Navy, your first line of defense Carey Print N.Y..https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679507/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUncle Sam says: "All the kings in the world can't beat my handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679417/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18338089/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican field service Nuyttens 17.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679887/american-field-service-nuyttens-17Free Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Come on, Boys!" Give the Guard a fighting chance Fight alongside your friends - Fill up the National Guard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680449/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCan you drive a car?--Will you drive one in France?--Immediate service at the front! Gibson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649937/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYour country calls Enlist : Plow - buy bonds Lloyd Myers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679968/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWhere's your "Liberty Bond" button? Your money must win the warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649021/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUncle Sam needs money as well as men--Join the Liberty Loan partial payment plan ... at any bankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680360/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUncle Sam needs money as well as men--Join the Liberty Loan partial payment plan ... at any bankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679900/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseAre you trained to do your share? Plattsburg [sic]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726447/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew Yorkers wake up!! Your country needs you in the Navy to help make the world safe--Enlist to-dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHero land, or, over the top with Uncle Sam and his allies A. Rapeño, Paris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680202/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePuppy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941536/puppy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoin the Air Service Learn - earn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668896/join-the-air-service-learn-earnFree Image from public domain license