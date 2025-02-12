Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterpublic domain monsterberlinmonster vintageanarchismwarvintage poster monsterBolschewismus bringt Krieg, Arbeitslosigkeit und Hungersnot / J.U. Engelhard,'18.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 844 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2768 x 3934 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2768 x 3934 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseBolshevism brings war, unemployment and starvation. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Ussy Engelhard. 