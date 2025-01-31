Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecanadawar posterscanada vintagevintage posterpostercanadian armyrecruitingantiqueJoin the Canadian Grenadier GuardsOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 811 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3370 x 4985 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3370 x 4985 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAttention! ... 