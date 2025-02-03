Edit ImageCroppimmugidesuSaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhistzendesigncollage elementsstatuepeacefulspiritualworshipBuddha statue, isolated collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3800 x 3801 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3800 x 3801 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPeace within Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716237/peace-within-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue, isolated religious imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709557/buddha-statue-isolated-religious-imageView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha head statue collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594327/buddha-head-statue-collage-element-psdView licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261834/buddha-statue-paper-element-with-white-borderView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBuddha head statue isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563931/buddha-head-statue-isolated-designView licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuddha statue collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827816/buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723175/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePeace within blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452377/peace-within-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG Buddha statue sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261913/png-sticker-collageView licensePeace within Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945839/peace-within-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha statue isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823701/buddha-statue-isolated-designView licenseBuddhism history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743141/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold Buddha statue, religious objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295064/gold-buddha-statue-religious-objectView licenseZen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13487007/zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold Buddha statue, religious object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295062/gold-buddha-statue-religious-object-psdView licenseBuddhist center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791302/buddhist-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha statue collage element, isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623331/buddha-statue-collage-element-isolated-image-psdView licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631103/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBuddha head statue, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720415/buddha-head-statue-collage-element-psdView licenseTogether & peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748292/together-peace-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue collage element, isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563880/buddha-statue-collage-element-isolated-imageView licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePng Buddha head sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594285/png-buddha-head-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePeace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630290/peace-quote-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7121424/buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView licenseFind your zen Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689889/find-your-zen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha statue, sculpture isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063917/buddha-statue-sculpture-isolated-designView licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licensePeaceful Buddha statue collage element, isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399181/psd-statue-collage-element-worshipView licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687530/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseReligion golden Buddha statue psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597780/religion-golden-buddha-statue-psdView licenseBuddhist center Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687528/buddhist-center-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262477/buddha-statue-paper-element-with-white-borderView licensePeace quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630804/peace-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePeaceful Buddha statue, isolated image designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824329/peaceful-buddha-statue-isolated-image-designView license