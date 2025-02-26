Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imagehandicondesign3dillustrationbusinessbluecollage elementBusiness teamwork, 3D hand gesture collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJob recruitment, 3D business graphic, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688350/job-recruitment-business-graphic-editable-elementsView licenseBusiness teamwork, 3D hand gesture illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723519/business-teamwork-hand-gesture-illustrationView licenseBusiness success, growing bar charts 3D graphic, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630190/business-success-growing-bar-charts-graphic-editable-elementsView licenseBusiness teamwork png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723520/png-sticker-elementView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547203/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView licenseTeamwork & collaboration png sticker, colorful remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723523/png-sticker-sparkleView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547215/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView licenseTeamwork & collaboration, colorful remix clip arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723522/teamwork-collaboration-colorful-remix-clip-artView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546462/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView licenseTeamwork & collaboration, fun remixed backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7766107/teamwork-collaboration-fun-remixed-backgroundView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546441/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView licenseDiverse fist bump, 3D gesture illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8309543/diverse-fist-bump-gesture-illustration-psdView licenseBusiness growth, 3D hand drawing bar chart illustration, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688498/business-growth-hand-drawing-bar-chart-illustration-editable-elementsView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534932/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseBusiness success, money plant hand 3D graphic, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688339/business-success-money-plant-hand-graphic-editable-elementsView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534933/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseFinger pointing target, 3D business concept, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688403/finger-pointing-target-business-concept-editable-elementsView licenseDigital collaboration Instagram ad template, social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911800/digital-collaboration-instagram-template-social-media-post-designView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547233/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147583/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseSmartphone screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547227/smartphone-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147727/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseFinance passive income, 3D hands illustration, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688593/finance-passive-income-hands-illustration-editable-elementsView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534934/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseHand presenting light bulb, creative idea 3D remix, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688629/hand-presenting-light-bulb-creative-idea-remix-editable-elementsView licenseTeam spirit Instagram ad template, social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911793/team-spirit-instagram-template-social-media-post-designView licenseTablet screen editable mockup element, 3D hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481716/tablet-screen-editable-mockup-element-hand-illustrationView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147524/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseSmartphone screen mockup, businessman's hand 3D illustration, editable elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481745/smartphone-screen-mockup-businessmans-hand-illustration-editable-elementView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147642/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseSmartphone screen mockup, businessman's hand 3D illustration, editable elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481735/smartphone-screen-mockup-businessmans-hand-illustration-editable-elementView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534935/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseSmartphone screen mockup, businessman's hand 3D illustration, editable elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481730/smartphone-screen-mockup-businessmans-hand-illustration-editable-elementView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147681/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseBusiness launch, 3D hand drawing rocket illustration, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688482/business-launch-hand-drawing-rocket-illustration-editable-elementsView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267339/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseSmartphone screen mockup, businessman's hand 3D illustration, editable elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481674/smartphone-screen-mockup-businessmans-hand-illustration-editable-elementView licenseDiverse fist bump, 3D gesture illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474997/diverse-fist-bump-gesture-illustrationView licenseSmartphone screen mockup, businessman's hand 3D illustration, editable elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638670/smartphone-screen-mockup-businessmans-hand-illustration-editable-elementView licenseVirtual business handshake, 3D smartphone illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695853/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView license