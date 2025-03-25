Edit ImageCropNarathornSaveSaveEdit Imagedesigncollage elementgreenveggiesdesign elementgraphicpsdasparagusFresh asparagus, collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2251 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2251 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVegetables food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239290/vegetables-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFresh asparagus png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723551/png-sticker-greenView licenseVegetable food, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380977/vegetable-food-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFresh asparagus, isolated vegetable imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709686/fresh-asparagus-isolated-vegetable-imageView licenseVegetable food, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380975/vegetable-food-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseGreen cabbage, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7734073/green-cabbage-collage-element-psdView licenseHealthy juice poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19000501/healthy-juice-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChili peppers, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718722/chili-peppers-collage-element-psdView licenseDelicious healthy food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18996237/delicious-healthy-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh onion, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723714/fresh-onion-collage-element-psdView licenseEat green poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19130601/eat-green-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsparagus collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515496/asparagus-collage-element-psdView licenseVarious organic vegetable set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079159/various-organic-vegetable-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOrganic vegetables basket collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214317/organic-vegetables-basket-collage-element-psdView licenseFiber food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18996992/fiber-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBroccoli bowl, vegetable, healthy food isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6851584/psd-green-food-collage-elementView licenseVegetables food design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239291/vegetables-food-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChinese cabbage collage element, realistic illustration, healthy vegetable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6192461/psd-aesthetic-sticker-greenView licenseVarious organic vegetable set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15079472/various-organic-vegetable-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBok choy collage element, realistic illustration, healthy vegetable psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6192471/psd-aesthetic-sticker-greenView licenseVegetable food, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380309/vegetable-food-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseChili collage element, realistic illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6192483/chili-collage-element-realistic-illustration-psdView licenseHealthy diet data poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18990892/healthy-diet-data-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButternut squash, vegetable, food isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6970725/psd-food-collage-element-photoView licenseEat your greens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289654/eat-your-greens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTurnip image graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036567/turnip-image-graphic-psdView licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994287/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseTomatoes in a bowl, food photography psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6181652/tomatoes-bowl-food-photography-psdView licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994270/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licensePotato collage element, realistic illustration, healthy food psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6192536/psd-aesthetic-sticker-illustrationsView licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873938/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseTomatoes in a bowl, food photography psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6120340/tomatoes-bowl-food-photography-psdView licenseVegetable food, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380279/vegetable-food-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePNG asparagus collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515500/png-white-background-plantView licenseDiet plan poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703948/diet-plan-poster-template-and-designView licenseVegetable shopping basket collage element, realistic illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6192464/psd-aesthetic-sticker-greenView licenseFresh from farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874027/fresh-from-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseBreakfast salad collage element, food design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738702/breakfast-salad-collage-element-food-design-psdView licenseEditable 3D vegetable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149166/editable-vegetable-element-setView licenseCelery sticker, vegetable, food ingredient image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723362/psd-background-sticker-greenView license