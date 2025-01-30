Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrey geometrictexturewall textureinstagram highlight coverdesignabstractcollage elementsminimalSilver textured circle, geometric shape psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643161/album-cover-templateView licenseSilver textured circle, geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8411788/silver-textured-circle-geometric-shapeView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814473/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseSilver textured circle png sticker, geometric shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723624/png-texture-stickerView licensePop playlist album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643784/pop-playlist-album-cover-templateView licenseGold textured circle, geometric shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719632/gold-textured-circle-geometric-shape-psdView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14807783/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseRed circle badge, geometric shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608655/red-circle-badge-geometric-shape-psdView licenseCooking quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630936/cooking-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseOrange gradient circle, sunset badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609761/orange-gradient-circle-sunset-badge-psdView licenseDark tone Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816996/dark-tone-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGray round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682678/gray-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseDark tone Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816998/dark-tone-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseCircle sticker geometric shape, simple retro orange design on yellow background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3955587/illustration-psd-sticker-frame-circleView licenseMeet the team vintage Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537538/meet-the-team-vintage-instagram-post-templateView licenseCircle sticker geometric shape, simple retro orange design on yellow background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3955578/illustration-psd-sticker-frame-circleView licenseCat book Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21735840/cat-book-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGray round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640516/gray-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseLive, love, bake quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632117/live-love-bake-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCircle sticker geometric shape, simple retro orange design on off white background psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3955696/illustration-psd-sticker-frame-circleView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824457/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMarble badge collage element, aesthetic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726931/psd-texture-aesthetic-marbleView licenseBold geometric abstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822282/bold-geometric-abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGray metallic badge sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679689/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseBold geometric abstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821700/bold-geometric-abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseAesthetic badge collage element, marble design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726932/psd-texture-aesthetic-marbleView licensePlant decor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002782/plant-decor-instagram-post-templateView licenseAesthetic marble badge collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726934/aesthetic-marble-badge-collage-element-psdView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824230/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBeige circle, geometric shape graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673467/psd-badge-brown-roundView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic publication, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207593/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-publication-editable-designView licenseBeige circle, geometric shape graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673466/psd-badge-brown-roundView licenseSpace playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435842/space-playlist-cover-templateView licenseGold textured circle, geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8411804/gold-textured-circle-geometric-shapeView licenseGeometric shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821849/geometric-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBlue circle, geometric shape graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686661/psd-grunge-badge-roundView licenseVegan quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815026/vegan-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseHalf-tone circle, black geometric graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673774/psd-round-sphereView licenseDo something green Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815483/something-green-instagram-story-templateView licenseHalf-tone circle, black geometric graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673468/psd-round-sphereView license