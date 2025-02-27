Edit MockupTon33SaveSaveEdit Mockuppicture frame mockupwooden frame mockupmockup frameframephoto framebunny picturespicture frameminimal frame mockupPhoto frame mockup, flower vase decor psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3388 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 813 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3388 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724304/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licenseAesthetic flower vase and photo frame, home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861175/photo-image-aesthetic-frame-minimalView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729781/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711521/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, minimal home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825334/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-minimal-home-decorView licensePhoto frame png mockup, flower vase decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861176/png-aesthetic-frameView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724300/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licensePicture frame mockup psd, botanical artwork, gold flower vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4008032/photo-psd-frame-aesthetic-leafView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729782/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseFrame mockup, flower art psd canvas, home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4007053/photo-psd-frame-aesthetic-flowerView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711767/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licenseAesthetic flower vase and photo frame, home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861241/photo-image-aesthetic-frame-minimalView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711679/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup png, with vase decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4007052/photo-frame-mockup-png-with-vase-decorationView licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902677/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-wallView licenseFrame png mockup, modern home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4008030/frame-png-mockup-modern-home-interior-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, minimal wooden designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272091/picture-frame-mockup-minimal-wooden-designView licensePhoto frame png mockup, flower vase decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861242/png-aesthetic-frameView licenseMinimal living room, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377747/minimal-living-room-editable-interior-designView licensePicture frame mockup, clean home interior decor, psd designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4015902/photo-psd-frame-aesthetic-plantView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713170/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseFrame mockup psd canvas, soft beige home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4007698/frame-mockup-psd-canvas-soft-beige-home-decorView licenseEditable minimal living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9385801/editable-minimal-living-room-interior-designView licenseBlank photo frame, rustic home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4005885/blank-photo-frame-rustic-home-interior-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711665/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licenseBlank photo frame, modern rustic home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3998039/photo-image-aesthetic-plant-botanicalView licensePicture frame customizable mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713168/picture-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorationView licensePhoto frame mockup, minimal home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763160/photo-frame-mockup-minimal-home-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711620/photo-frame-mockup-editable-flower-vase-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup png, with vase decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4015895/photo-frame-mockup-png-with-vase-decorationView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724220/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseFlower art canvas frame, home interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4014886/flower-art-canvas-frame-home-interior-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825275/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseBotanical artwork frame, gold flower vase, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4014887/photo-image-aesthetic-leaf-plantView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724320/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseWooden frame mockup png, with flower vase decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4007688/illustration-png-frame-aestheticView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724318/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, zen home decor, psd designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4014889/photo-frame-mockup-zen-home-decor-psd-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724222/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763482/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView license