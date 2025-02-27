rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vintage Japanese Women's robe psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
chinacolour and formvintage jewelschinese womanninth wavechina roseantiqueapparel
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Japanese Women's robe png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese Women's robe png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724438/png-rose-stickerView license
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911127/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Concubine robe of faded aubergine satin brocaded in blue, green, brown, shades of rose and gold. Nine large five-clawed…
Concubine robe of faded aubergine satin brocaded in blue, green, brown, shades of rose and gold. Nine large five-clawed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637656/image-rose-cloud-artFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template and design
China travel poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView license
Woman's Robe of State (1644-1911). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Woman's Robe of State (1644-1911). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660742/image-rose-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Visa immigration Instagram post template, editable text
Visa immigration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925550/visa-immigration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Imperial robe of yellow satin brocaded in green, rose, blue, brown, black, red, orange, and gold. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
Imperial robe of yellow satin brocaded in green, rose, blue, brown, black, red, orange, and gold. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655357/photo-image-rose-clouds-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Visa travel Instagram post template, editable text
Visa travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925552/visa-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emperor's gold satin brocade audience robe with broad design representing the Universe; nine five-clawed dragons.
Emperor's gold satin brocade audience robe with broad design representing the Universe; nine five-clawed dragons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462584/image-dragons-gold-designFree Image from public domain license
Green Investment Instagram post template, editable text
Green Investment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909749/green-investment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Robe of medium green k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel. In the ground…
Robe of medium green k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel. In the ground…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655363/photo-image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Concubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…
Concubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654936/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Immigration consultancy Instagram post template, editable text
Immigration consultancy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925556/immigration-consultancy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping Heavenly jewel. In ground loose…
Court robe of dark blue k'ossu with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping Heavenly jewel. In ground loose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475102/image-dragons-border-roseFree Image from public domain license
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067808/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Imperial robe, probably woman's, of sand colored satin embroidered with weight 5-clawed dragons, tight cloud forms, bats…
Imperial robe, probably woman's, of sand colored satin embroidered with weight 5-clawed dragons, tight cloud forms, bats…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474858/image-dragons-border-cloudFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Imperial theratrical robe for a warrior; crimson velvet with panels of imported European brocade.
Imperial theratrical robe for a warrior; crimson velvet with panels of imported European brocade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463094/image-public-domain-clothing-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Clean energy revolution Instagram post template, editable text
Clean energy revolution Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912751/clean-energy-revolution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…
Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656095/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
cotton, silk (?), embroidery, cross stitch and brocade.
cotton, silk (?), embroidery, cross stitch and brocade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7452346/cotton-silk-embroidery-cross-stitch-and-brocadeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Imperial 12-symbol robe of Kangxi blue kesiwith nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel.…
Imperial 12-symbol robe of Kangxi blue kesiwith nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463018/image-dragons-border-fireFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Imperial orange satin robe embroidered with nine gold five-clawed dragons, and double-peach and bat motifs in rose, blue…
Imperial orange satin robe embroidered with nine gold five-clawed dragons, and double-peach and bat motifs in rose, blue…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654274/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725465/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Theatrical short coat of pale coral colored satin embroidered with slender, sinuous dragons in shades of blue, violet…
Theatrical short coat of pale coral colored satin embroidered with slender, sinuous dragons in shades of blue, violet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463064/image-dragons-border-patternFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Imperial 12-symbol robe of dark blue gauze embroiderd in petit point in shades of yellow and white. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
Imperial 12-symbol robe of dark blue gauze embroiderd in petit point in shades of yellow and white. Nine 5-clawed dragons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656114/photo-image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Renewable power Instagram post template, editable text
Renewable power Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912752/renewable-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
black collar; batik shoulder panels, central back and band around collar with elements of patterning done over in embroidery
black collar; batik shoulder panels, central back and band around collar with elements of patterning done over in embroidery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7450733/image-black-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Alternative energy Instagram post template, editable text
Alternative energy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909757/alternative-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Imperial green gold brocade robe for a prince of the court (8 dragons instead of the imperial 9). The symbol of a crowing…
Imperial green gold brocade robe for a prince of the court (8 dragons instead of the imperial 9). The symbol of a crowing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463084/image-dragons-man-goldFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051237/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Robe of violet satin brocaded in gold with widely spaced double-peach and pomegranate. Wide sleeves banded with light blue…
Robe of violet satin brocaded in gold with widely spaced double-peach and pomegranate. Wide sleeves banded with light blue…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474800/image-light-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
with embroidery; same as .1 with slight variations
with embroidery; same as .1 with slight variations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473694/with-embroidery-same-with-slight-variationsFree Image from public domain license