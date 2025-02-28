Edit ImageCrop152SaveSaveEdit Imageberthe morisotmorisotimpressionism public domainboat paintinggirl in a boat with geesepublic domain berthe morisotimpressionismpublic domain oil paintingGirl in a Boat with Geese (c. 1889) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 994 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3392 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3392 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold picture frame mockup, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765198/gold-picture-frame-mockup-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Dining Room (1886) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724543/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625562/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseForêt de Compiègne (1885) in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724542/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765098/gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanging the Laundry out to Dry (1875) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724541/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009066/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDans le parc (1874) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724538/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanging the Laundry out to Dry (1875), vintage painting by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from the National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065219/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe Artist's Daughter, Julie, with her Nanny (1884) vintage painting by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758890/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseThe Artist's Daughter, Julie, with her Nanny (c. 1884) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724539/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseForêt de Compiègne (1885) impressionism art by Berthe Morisot. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700582/image-texture-grass-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLittle girl, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780105/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806604/image-people-art-vintageView licenseTravel insurance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357401/travel-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLittle girl, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806603/image-people-art-vintageView licenseExpressionism blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23291586/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseLittle girl with nanny, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806602/image-people-art-vintageView licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration psd by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806598/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl with nanny, vintage illustration psd by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806593/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257838/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseLittle girl, vintage illustration psd by Berthe Morisot. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806596/psd-people-art-vintageView licenseVintage famous artwork clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058368/vintage-famous-artwork-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl png, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806600/png-people-artView licenseVintage famous artwork collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058285/vintage-famous-artwork-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721895/vector-people-art-vintageView licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseVictorian woman png, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806601/png-people-artView licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseAbstract green impressionism art background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9732068/image-background-texture-artView licenseEditable watercolor party animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15257147/editable-watercolor-party-animal-design-element-setView licenseAbstract green impressionism art background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9732011/image-background-texture-artView license