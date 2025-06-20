Edit ImageCrop64SaveSaveEdit Imageberthe morisotmorisotpublic domain oil paintingberthe morisot public domainimpressionism public domaindiningpaintingpublic domain oil painting artIn the Dining Room (1886) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold picture frame mockup, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765198/gold-picture-frame-mockup-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl in a Boat with Geese (c. 1889) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724540/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625562/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseHanging the Laundry out to Dry (1875) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724541/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765098/gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForêt de Compiègne (1885) in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724542/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072449/painting-class-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHanging the Laundry out to Dry (1875), vintage painting by Berthe Morisot. 