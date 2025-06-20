rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Schooner (1921-1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Save
Edit Image
joseph pennellpennellpainting cc0public domain paintingartwatercolourpublic domainpainting
Vintage flower border, editable aesthetic sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower border, editable aesthetic sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901918/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
View of London
View of London
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906065/view-londonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902145/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Band concert (between 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Band concert (between 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649114/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892564/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Lincoln Memorial (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Lincoln Memorial (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649199/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908938/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Busy Bay
Busy Bay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906079/busy-bayFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908940/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Bethlehem Steel Works (1881) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Bethlehem Steel Works (1881) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670774/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892558/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Excursion pier (between ca. 1901 and 1908) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Excursion pier (between ca. 1901 and 1908) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648663/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891667/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Railway station, York Pennell (1895) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Railway station, York Pennell (1895) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670247/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892563/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The Brussels Canal (1910) by Joseph Pennell
The Brussels Canal (1910) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773878/the-brussels-canal-1910-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909007/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Landing Place, Leghorn (1883) by Joseph Pennell
Landing Place, Leghorn (1883) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783107/landing-place-leghorn-1883-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable aesthetic flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892556/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Out of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by…
Out of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648667/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908931/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The country store (heading)
The country store (heading)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906131/the-country-store-headingFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902708/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
To St. Paul's from my window (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
To St. Paul's from my window (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648661/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902897/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Winter Sunset, New York Harbor by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Winter Sunset, New York Harbor by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229101/image-sunset-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903255/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Winter Sunset, New York Harbor by Joseph Pennell
Winter Sunset, New York Harbor by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932723/winter-sunset-new-york-harbor-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909098/png-aesthetic-background-animalView license
Mist and steam (1880-1926) vintage building illustration by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Mist and steam (1880-1926) vintage building illustration by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758887/photo-image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903562/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The Pavement, St. Paul's (1910) by Joseph Pennell
The Pavement, St. Paul's (1910) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774044/the-pavement-st-pauls-1910-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892551/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Smoke and fog on gray day, New York City (between ca. 1910 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Smoke and fog on gray day, New York City (between ca. 1910 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724603/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral border, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral border, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912091/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
St. Paul's in Wartime: The Searchlights (1916) by Joseph Pennell
St. Paul's in Wartime: The Searchlights (1916) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773353/st-pauls-wartime-the-searchlights-1916-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border desktop wallpaper, editable sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower border desktop wallpaper, editable sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920063/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Mist and steam (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Mist and steam (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724600/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891801/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
London over Waterloo Bridge (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
London over Waterloo Bridge (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724604/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license