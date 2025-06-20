Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejoseph pennellpennellartpublic domainlandscapepaintingsartworkscc0London over Waterloo Bridge (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5739 x 4156 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInstant film png mockup element, Joseph Moore's Dreamers transparent background. Smoke and fog on gray day, New York City (between ca. 1910 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Mist and steam (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Storm in the canyon Jo. Pennell. (1912) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. The walled city (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. The Brussels Canal (1910) by Joseph Pennell Oil Refining, Whiting, Indiana (1915) by Joseph Pennell The Cut at Paraiso Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Landing Place, Leghorn (1883) by Joseph Pennell Busy Bay Band concert (between 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Lincoln Memorial (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. New Oxford Street, [London] (1893) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Submarines in drydock (1917) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Bethlehem Steel Works (1881) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. The monument, London (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Hotel Knickerbocker, night scene (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. The flying locomotive (ca. 1917) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. Building engines for the allies (1917) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell. The Pavement, St. Paul's (1910) by Joseph Pennell