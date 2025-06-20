rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grebe (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Save
Edit Image
bruno liljeforspondpublic domain oil paintingoil paintingliljeforspublic domain paintingoil painting animals
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063962/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mergansers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Mergansers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724689/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064002/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wild Geese (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Wild Geese (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724675/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
Black-throated Divers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Black-throated Divers (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724680/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Hunter and Fox (1883) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Hunter and Fox (1883) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724678/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Eagle and Hare (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Eagle and Hare (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724681/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView license
Gulls (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Gulls (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724682/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park blog banner template
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
Lesser Black-backed Gulls Flying (1903) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Lesser Black-backed Gulls Flying (1903) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724685/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template
World art day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Swans in Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Swans in Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724691/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712931/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724687/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081739/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Wild Ducks in Reeds (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Wild Ducks in Reeds (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724674/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Frog by the lake, nature, editable paper craft collage
Frog by the lake, nature, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526868/frog-the-lake-nature-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Clump of Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Clump of Reeds (1907) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724683/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView license
Nocturnal Mood with Wild Ducks (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Nocturnal Mood with Wild Ducks (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724686/image-moon-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese carp fish background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese carp fish background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702960/japanese-carp-fish-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snipe's Nest (1902) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Snipe's Nest (1902) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724688/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Japanese carp fish background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese carp fish background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702953/japanese-carp-fish-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Summer Night Ducks Lifting (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Summer Night Ducks Lifting (1901) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors . Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724690/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042278/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Hare in Winter (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Hare in Winter (1905) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724676/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031856/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Fox in Winter (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Fox in Winter (1904) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724679/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Traditional Koi fish background, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929795/traditional-koi-fish-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Morning Mood by the Sea (1896) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
Morning Mood by the Sea (1896) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Original from The Thiel Gallery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724684/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Koi pond blog banner template, editable aesthetic paint remix
Koi pond blog banner template, editable aesthetic paint remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110346/koi-pond-blog-banner-template-editable-aesthetic-paint-remixView license
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Stock Dove (1879) painting in high resolution by Bruno Liljefors. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16454710/image-bird-art-forestView license
Koi pond blog banner template, editable aesthetic paint remix
Koi pond blog banner template, editable aesthetic paint remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181114/koi-pond-blog-banner-template-editable-aesthetic-paint-remixView license
Bruno Liljefors - Gustaf Kolthoff på jakt 1888
Bruno Liljefors - Gustaf Kolthoff på jakt 1888
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975554/bruno-liljefors-gustaf-kolthoff-jakt-1888Free Image from public domain license
Life is a canvas Instagram post template
Life is a canvas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854366/life-canvas-instagram-post-templateView license
Partridges, 1922
Partridges, 1922
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711106/partridges-1922Free Image from public domain license