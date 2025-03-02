Edit ImageCropAom W.1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationnikuhitsu ukiyostickerpeopleartvintagedesignclothingJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724917/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780028/japanese-woman-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman character illustration. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724918/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724916/png-sticker-artView licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese women character illustration. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724914/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724912/png-sticker-artView licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780361/japanese-woman-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese women (1725) vintage painting by Hasegawa Eishun. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660866/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733634/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding prostitute fixing her hair with the help of an attendant. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638866/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612582/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766739/japanese-woman-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExplore Asia Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853180/explore-asia-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733631/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseExplore Asia blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853176/explore-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648659/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseFloral arrangement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156129/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseTaste asia Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966798/taste-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780310/japanese-woman-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaste asia Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578644/taste-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721470/japanese-woman-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaste asia blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578639/taste-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman character illustration. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733633/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseJapanese woman character illustration. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733629/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseJapanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648658/png-sticker-artView licenseJapanese seafood, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733515/japanese-seafood-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseJapanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733635/png-sticker-artView license