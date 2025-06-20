Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainartworkscc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonskarl friedric hschinkelStage Design: Ringstadten Castle, for the Last Scene of Undine (1816) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 997 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7872 x 6538 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFragrance poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21485753/fragrance-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFrom Grez (1882) painting in high resolution by Karl Fredrik Nordstrom. Original from the Thiel Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728619/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseLandscape with Fields (1897) painting in high resolution by Karl Fredrik Nordstrom. Original from the Thiel Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728632/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStage Design: Jerusalem and Mount Zion, for Athalia (1816) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725648/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGilded Wooden Rooster (1935–1942) by Karl J. Hentz. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3392287/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWeiblicher Halbakt einer Schlafenden, January 21, 1883 by karl stauffer-bernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933601/weiblicher-halbakt-einer-schlafenden-january-21-1883-karl-stauffer-bernFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a woman, 1841, Karl Pavlovit Brjullovhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865509/portrait-woman-1841Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSelf-portrait, 1877 by karl von pidollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949129/self-portrait-1877-karl-von-pidollFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStill life with weapons, 1864, Karl Emanuel Janssonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865384/still-life-with-weapons-1864Free Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNakoala yli joen ja kylan, 1867https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708448/nakoala-yli-joen-kylan-1867Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVesimyllyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708396/vesimyllyFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseZwei weibliche Studienköpfe, February 1882 by karl stauffer-bernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950812/zwei-weibliche-studienkopfe-february-1882-karl-stauffer-bernFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOaks near Olevano, September 18, 1854 by friedrich karl hausmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983230/oaks-near-olevano-september-18-1854-friedrich-karl-hausmannFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, Marie Stauffer, August 1885 by karl stauffer-bernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981495/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licenseKyrkesund, landscape from sweden's west coast, 1909, Karl Nordströmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860921/image-art-public-domain-housesFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseNaisen pää, kopio carlo dolcin mukaan, 1861, Karl Emanuel Janssonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862456/naisen-paa-kopio-carlo-dolcin-mukaan-1861Free Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePeasant Girl With Melons (1854) by August Xaver Karl von Pettenkofenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157817/peasant-girl-with-melons-1854-august-xaver-karl-von-pettenkofenFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licenseStudienblatt: Kreuze und Vierpaß, null by karl ballenbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984139/studienblatt-kreuze-und-vierpass-null-karl-ballenbergerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHyökyaalto, 1903, Karl Nordströmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864835/hyokyaalto-1903Free Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDer Popele von Hohenkrähen, null by ferdinand karl klimschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949943/der-popele-von-hohenkrahen-null-ferdinand-karl-klimschFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseView on Subiaco, August 18, 1854 by friedrich karl hausmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981363/view-subiaco-august-18-1854-friedrich-karl-hausmannFree Image from public domain license