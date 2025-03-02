Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagejacques laurent agassejacques–laurent agasseanimal oil paintingoil paintingart public domainagasseTiger in a Cave (ca. 1814) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2107 x 3000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2107 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseA Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725687/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseClouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725641/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725669/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725670/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725665/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseVicunashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201245/vicunasFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView licenseThe Chalon Family in Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9091617/the-chalon-family-londonFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuanaco (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003613/free-illustration-image-vintage-victorian-printable-guanacoFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202055/study-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of a Fox (ca. 1810–1830) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003614/free-illustration-image-fox-19th-century-paintings-victorianFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVicunas (1831) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004520/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-animal-landscape-neo-classicFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddled Gray Horse Walking painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse (1767–1849). Original from The Yale…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004523/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseZebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003615/free-illustration-image-zebra-landscape-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licenseOld Smithfield Market (1824) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004819/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-victorianFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy of a Grey Horse (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003611/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003612/free-illustration-image-horse-landscape-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGroup of Whelps Bred between a Lion and a Tigresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9090794/group-whelps-bred-between-lion-and-tigressFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseClouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004877/free-illustration-image-leopard-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003609/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-oilFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724849/lead-with-expertise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGuanacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201219/guanacoFree Image from public domain license