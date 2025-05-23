Edit ImageCrop40SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflypainting birds public domain1800s public domain flowersbutterflies public domainbird butterfly flowerflowersbirdOriginal public domain image from the SmithsonianOriginal public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 890 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3548 x 2630 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725695/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseTraces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1852) Clematis and Bird. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639529/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseEscaping from the old shell (1881). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688223/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1833) Camellia and Blue-Headed Bird. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639570/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044263/wildflowers-butterflies-background-aesthetic-spring-digital-paintingView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726011/httpsclevelandartorgart199067Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726817/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with animals, flowers, and insects. Animals, flowers, insects customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333131/image-background-png-flower-transparentView licenseLilies no. 5 (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727529/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical art with flowers, animals, and vintage style. Botanical vintage art customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611917/image-background-png-flower-transparentView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441911/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseRoses (1870) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727532/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral opened book, famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071790/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-animal-artView licenseRose and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727425/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728569/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseAsters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wonder nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699084/editable-wonder-nature-design-element-setView licenseTree (first half 1800s) by Johann Jacob Dorner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726000/image-plants-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird and nature brushstroke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598912/editable-bird-and-nature-brushstroke-design-element-setView licenseBouquet no. 86 (1879) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727533/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514456/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727416/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with flowers, angels, and art. Art and flowers blend beautifully customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769207/image-png-flower-star-plantView licenseFlowers (1884) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727461/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16278035/editable-vintage-ephemera-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView licenseMagnolia (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727466/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license