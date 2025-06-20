Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissanceartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonsgerman renaissanceLucas Cranach's The Judgment of Paris (ca. 1528) famous painting.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2766 x 3876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseJunges Mädchen im Dreiviertelprofil nach rechts, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948913/junges-madchen-dreiviertelprofil-nach-rechts-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBärtiger Kopf in Untersicht sowie eine Gruppe von Putten, null by southern german, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943555/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNach links geneigter weiblicher Kopf, null by german, 17th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981230/nach-links-geneigter-weiblicher-kopf-null-german-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEnvy. From: The Vices. (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836559/envy-from-the-vices-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Annunciation, ca. 1580 by southern german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980724/the-annunciation-ca-1580-southern-german-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna in the clouds, null by german, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949108/madonna-the-clouds-null-german-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBildnis eines jungen Mannes mit Bart und roter Mütze, null by german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950031/image-face-people-classicFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrustbild des Jünglings Magnus Petronius im Alter von 20 Jahren, 1542 by german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951036/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApollo Dancing with the Nine Muses by German 16th Century artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987817/apollo-dancing-with-the-nine-muses-german-16th-century-artistFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrägerfigur vom Sarkophag des Rinaldo Brancaccio, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984351/tragerfigur-vom-sarkophag-des-rinaldo-brancaccio-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLust. From: The Vices. (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836132/lust-from-the-vices-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOne of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.10). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652382/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIdleness. From: The Vices (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836750/idleness-from-the-vices-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licensePatience. From: The Virtues. (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835922/patience-from-the-virtues-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseDiligence. From: The Virtues. (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836789/diligence-from-the-virtues-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseRoll up banner mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711739/roll-banner-mockup-editable-designView licenseChastity. From: The Virtues. (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835881/chastity-from-the-virtues-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseWrath. From: The Vices (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835906/wrath-from-the-vices-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseAdam and Eve (Temptation) (1520-1560 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150185/adam-and-eve-temptation-1520-1560-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTemperance. From: The Virtues (1552) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836747/temperance-from-the-virtues-1552-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain license