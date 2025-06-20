Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterfliesbutterflybutterfly painting1900s public domainpublic domain butterfliesanimalsartpublic domainOriginal public domain image from the SmithsonianOriginal public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1125 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4737 x 5051 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOdilon Redon (1840-1916). "Papillons et fleur (Quatre papillons et une fleur)". Aquarelle sur papier, 1910-1914. Musée des…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727212/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of a Rooster (ca. 1900) by Samuel Colman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725782/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727152/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727510/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727433/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727508/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseL'Hiver: Chat sur un Coussin (1909) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728846/image-art-public-domain-catsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChannel Bass (1904) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726809/image-watercolor-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseStilleven met bloemen en fruit in een mandje (ca. 1791) by Anthony Oberman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727140/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDecoratief ontwerp met twee vissen in een zeshoek (1876–1924) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727492/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727500/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseFloral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725713/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725873/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264314/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727151/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264494/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseOrangutan (Orangoetan) (1914) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727288/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264716/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727146/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264387/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseLessieux. "Emprunt National 1920, Banque Maritime". Lithographie, 1920. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726055/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264705/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727426/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264335/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseRoseate Spoonbills, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728909/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license