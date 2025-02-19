rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Floral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.
Save
Edit Image
floral patternpatternbirdbutterflybird patternsflowers patternbotanicalbotanical art patterns
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881127/png-animal-background-blackView license
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration editable background, pink collage art, remixed media
Vintage flower illustration editable background, pink collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7524930/imageView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725787/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380060/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom, green background
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198658/vintage-flower-pattern-almond-blossom-green-backgroundView license
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Almond blossom pattern desktop wallpaper, green background
Almond blossom pattern desktop wallpaper, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198661/almond-blossom-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-green-backgroundView license
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703570/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom, green background
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198660/vintage-flower-pattern-almond-blossom-green-backgroundView license
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704823/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain license
Seguy Papillons alphabet Pinterest banner
Seguy Papillons alphabet Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893954/seguy-papillons-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView license
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727214/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView license
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380076/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726985/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal editable design, community remix
Wild animal editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596444/wild-animal-editable-design-community-remixView license
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gold peacock, editable brown background, remixed by rawpixel
Gold peacock, editable brown background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695297/gold-peacock-editable-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance blog banner template
Floral fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Odilon Redon (1840-1916). "Papillons et fleur (Quatre papillons et une fleur)". Aquarelle sur papier, 1910-1914. Musée des…
Odilon Redon (1840-1916). "Papillons et fleur (Quatre papillons et une fleur)". Aquarelle sur papier, 1910-1914. Musée des…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727212/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with butterflies, flowers on textured paper editable design
Retro monochrome collage with butterflies, flowers on textured paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22694674/image-transparent-png-butterflyView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725701/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705020/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728879/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Flowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.
Flowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727319/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom iPhone wallpaper, green background
Vintage flower pattern almond blossom iPhone wallpaper, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198659/vintage-flower-pattern-almond-blossom-iphone-wallpaper-green-backgroundView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725695/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881250/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license