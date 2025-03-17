Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagepierre bonnardanimalbonnardcountryside paintingcountryside oil painting20th century oil paintingpainting cc020th centuryRainy Landscape, Landscape in Rainy Weather (1909) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4141 x 5437 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar20th century fashion sticker, editable design. 