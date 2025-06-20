Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageegon schieleschieleegonart nouveauexpressionism public domainartwatercolourpublic domainPortrait of a Child (Anton Peschka, Jr.) (1916) painting in high resolution by Egon Schiele.Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 763 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3501 x 5503 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3501 x 5503 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. 