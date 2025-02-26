rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.
Save
Edit Image
plant patternsfloral patternvintage patterns public domainflowersleavespatternartpublic domain
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Floral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.
Floral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725713/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern background, pink design
Vintage flower pattern background, pink design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513115/vintage-flower-pattern-background-pink-designView license
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Perfume shop Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Perfume shop Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23464792/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern background, pink design
Vintage flower pattern background, pink design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513141/vintage-flower-pattern-background-pink-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Flower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900292/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727214/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower background, black and white illustration, editable design
Vintage flower background, black and white illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230218/vintage-flower-background-black-and-white-illustration-editable-designView license
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildflower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Aesthetic wildflower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180085/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726985/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
Vintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253721/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView license
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253982/vintage-camellia-flower-background-aesthetic-patterned-design-editable-designView license
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814738/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain license
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Tropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828565/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728879/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Flowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.
Flowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727319/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical floral collage, editable element set
Vintage botanical floral collage, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498660/vintage-botanical-floral-collage-editable-element-setView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253983/vintage-camellia-flower-background-aesthetic-patterned-design-editable-designView license
Floral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
Floral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
Circle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900263/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Untitled (Prairie Rose) (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
Untitled (Prairie Rose) (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726932/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license