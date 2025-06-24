Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Image1900s1900s public domainartpublic domainwomenfashionpublic domain womencc0Original public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript LibraryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 4388 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseFashion Posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722259/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProjet de robe, été 1924, Butterfly. Anonyme, gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727078/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseProjet de robe, février 1924 : la sirène. Gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727080/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of an unknown woman (Portret van een onbekende vrouw) (1913) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727150/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726306/mural-study-2Free Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortret van Coba Stolk-Schmidt zittend op stoel, Reijer Stolk (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727514/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728903/scan-from-color-transparencyFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726157/mural-study-3Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with a Butterfly at a Pond with Two Swans (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727243/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrunnhild (1899) painting in high resolution from L'Estampe Moderne by Gaston Bussière.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725924/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463868/womens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl in a White Kimono (1894) by George Hendrik Breitner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727515/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion dress pattern mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14772895/fashion-dress-pattern-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseHelen Hyde's O Tsuyu San (1900). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635078/direct-captureFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrawberry Tea Set (1912) by Frederick Childe Hassam.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727221/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHelen Hyde's girl. Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635055/direct-captureFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFillette à l'Orange (1899) print in high resolution by Louise Breslau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725923/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Angel of Peace (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687919/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHelen Hyde's Japanese girl. Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635062/direct-captureFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseTommies Bathing (1918) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726845/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTommies Bathing (1918) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726856/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Sleeping Model or The Sleeper (1890–1897) by Theodore Roussel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728874/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license