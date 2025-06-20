Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagegothic1800spublic domain gothic art1800s public domainartpublic domaindrawingsartworksFigure of Hope (1895) painting / print / drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3661 x 4855 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3661 x 4855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable spooky dwelling design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378146/editable-spooky-dwelling-design-element-setView licenseHarper's bazaar, Christmas (1889) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727272/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical figure (20th century) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727247/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView licenseNotre-Dame de Paris (c. 1881) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727599/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'ESTAMPE MODERNE: SALOMé (1899) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727601/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Fortune (1896) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727077/image-art-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336806/halloween-costume-editable-poster-templateView licenseSketch for the festive staircase of the Hôtel de Ville in Paris: Les Fleurs (La Guirlande) (ca.1888-1898) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727067/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336798/halloween-costume-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSketch for the festive staircase of the Hôtel de Ville in Paris: Holiday lighting (ca.1888-1898) painting in high resolution…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727081/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993633/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketch for the festive staircase of the Hôtel de Ville in Paris: La Danse (ca.1888-1898) painting in high resolution by Luc…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727079/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790774/monet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseL'ESTAMPE MODERNE: SALOMé (1899) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725755/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336823/halloween-costume-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseAllegory of Time (1896) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727076/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336821/halloween-costume-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketch of a Sphinx [?] (verso) by Luc Olivier Mersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713342/sketch-sphinx-verso-luc-olivier-mersonFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseA tear for a drop of water (Notre-Dame de Paris) (1903) painting /in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725845/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAllegorical figure (20th century) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275424/free-illustration-image-arabesque-old-figure-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056628/american-gothic-keyhole-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of hands (19th century) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275447/free-illustration-image-hands-hand-paint-oil-painting-studyFree Image from public domain license3D Ghost, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381484/ghost-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHead of a Boy Singing (1898) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275443/free-illustration-image-boy-ancient-vintage-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRest on the Flight to Egypt (1920) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275417/free-illustration-image-ancient-sphinx-vintage-printFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseNotre-Dame de Paris (1881) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275430/free-illustration-image-paris-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt (recto); Sketch of a Sphinx [?] (verso) by Luc Olivier Mersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713315/image-fire-christ-horseFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure of Hope (1895) drawing in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275491/free-illustration-image-public-domain-woman-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseMonochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView licenseHarper's bazaar, Christmas (1889) print in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson. Original from Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3275402/free-illustration-image-vintage-illustrations-christmasFree Image from public domain license