rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Larger Provence Rose (1770–1775) in high resolution by John Edwards.
Save
Edit Image
john edwards1700srosepublic domain john edwards
Night writing Instagram post template
Night writing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView license
Flower Print No. 21: Damask Rose, No. 1; Rose de Meux, No. 2, (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards.
Flower Print No. 21: Damask Rose, No. 1; Rose de Meux, No. 2, (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725843/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring services Instagram post template
Tutoring services Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986050/tutoring-services-instagram-post-templateView license
Portulaca splendens from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Portulaca splendens from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559151/rose-moss-posterFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765914/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plate 4. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 4. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651899/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765919/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Single-flowered Chinese rose mallow from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and…
Single-flowered Chinese rose mallow from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559217/rose-mallow-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765918/vintage-bookshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Wray's hibiscus from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Mrs. Wray's hibiscus from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559203/white-hibiscus-posterFree Image from public domain license
College library Instagram story template, editable text
College library Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765915/college-library-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rose clare from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Rose clare from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559253/rose-clare-posterFree Image from public domain license
College library Instagram post template, editable text
College library Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496147/college-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chilian Guem from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Chilian Guem from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559193/grecian-rose-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496148/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Gillies' purslane from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Dr. Gillies' purslane from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559142/red-purslanes-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage bookshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765920/vintage-bookshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mr.Lindley's Hibiscus from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Mr.Lindley's Hibiscus from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559094/scarlet-rose-mallow-posterFree Image from public domain license
College library blog banner template, editable text
College library blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765913/college-library-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Miss Polly Jones
Miss Polly Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9107606/miss-polly-jonesFree Image from public domain license
Contact us Instagram post template, editable design
Contact us Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616321/contact-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mesembryanthemum Cordifolium (Baby Sun Rose) from Histoire des Plantes Grasses (1799) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original…
Mesembryanthemum Cordifolium (Baby Sun Rose) from Histoire des Plantes Grasses (1799) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2349997/free-illustration-image-sun-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062124/vintage-book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
Mrs. Le Maistre
Mrs. Le Maistre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9100759/mrs-maistreFree Image from public domain license
Library open Facebook post template
Library open Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061237/library-open-facebook-post-templateView license
Bloemen (ca. 1755–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.
Bloemen (ca. 1755–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727556/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView license
Bloemen (ca. 1755–1776) in high resolution by Gilles Demarteau. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Bloemen (ca. 1755–1776) in high resolution by Gilles Demarteau. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771491/free-illustration-image-rose-flower-bloemenFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Tree Mallow (ca. 1772 –1793) by Giorgio Bonelli. Original from the The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Tree Mallow (ca. 1772 –1793) by Giorgio Bonelli. Original from the The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2054828/botanical-illustration-giorgio-bonelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements,
Vintage collage with retro elements,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
Leafy spiked orchis from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Leafy spiked orchis from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559173/leafy-spiked-orchid-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring 'Publicity' on a textured background editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring 'Publicity' on a textured background editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Variable oxalis from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Variable oxalis from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559205/oxalis-pink-and-white-posterFree Image from public domain license
Baptism Instagram story template
Baptism Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView license
Damask Rose (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Damask Rose (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3239742/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Baptism Instagram post template
Baptism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView license
Sky blue alona from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Sky blue alona from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559059/nolana-flower-posterFree Image from public domain license
Baptism blog banner template
Baptism blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView license
Flesh-colored justicia from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
Flesh-colored justicia from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559113/flamingo-flower-posterFree Image from public domain license